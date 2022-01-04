 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Rebecca Ann (Dunckley) Lea, 77, of Lebanon, passed away December 9, 2021. Baird Memorial Chapel & Crematory, La Pine, is handling arranagements.

Benjamin Leon-Jarpa, 24, of Corvallis, passed away December 28, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Gloria Lesselyoung, 73 , passed away December 26, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Terry W. Maloney, 54, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Walter V. Wetherelt (AKA Vern), 80, of Halsey, passed away Friday, December 31,2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home

