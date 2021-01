Death Notices

Arlyse Link, 85, formerly of Corvallis, passed away January 18, 2021, in Longview, Washington. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Marion Krotzer, 96, of Corvallis passed away January 16, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Curtis P. Waring, 62, of Corvallis passed away January 15, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Charleen Spurlin, 73, of Albany passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.

Mariano Ortiz Castro, 70, of Salem passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Carl Bojanowski Jr., 93, of Corvallis passed away Friday, January 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Donna Van Zee, 70, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, January 17 at Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Richard Andy Shindler, 66, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.