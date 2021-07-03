Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Crystal Jenel Bedwell-Carr, 55, of Crawfordsville, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

James "Jim" Daniel, 66, of Lebanon, died June 30, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gary Neil Smith, 60, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis, June 28, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dennis Ray Whipple, 60, of Corvallis, passed away June 27, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

