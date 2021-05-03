Death Notices

Kenneth W. Barrand, 93, of Philomath, died May 1. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Phyllis Mae Hofmann, 89, of Albany, died Friday, April 30, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charles D. "Chuck" Hunter, 91, of Albany, died at his home in Albany on Sunday, May 2, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James Allen Lewman, 67, of Toledo, Oregon died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, May 1, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Suzanne J. McElwain, 76, of Corvallis, died April 30, 2021 at Corvallis Manor. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
