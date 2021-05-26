 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Tami Lynn Drouillard, 61, of Sweet Home, died Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Laura Mae Eichelberger, 87 of Albany, died Wednesday morning at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William "Bill" Magedanz, 67, of Corvallis, died Friday, May 14, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

