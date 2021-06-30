Death Notices

Annie L. Bayless, 99, formerly of Philomath, died June 25, 2021, in Salem. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Allan E. Deutsch, 88, of Corvallis, died June 18, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Alfred James Lazenby, 83, of Albany, died June 27, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Elmer Herbert Riekenberg, 91, of Corvallis, passed away at Holistic Hands Adult Foster Care in Corvallis, Monday, June 28, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Laverna Marie Riekenberg, 85, of Corvallis, passed away at Holistic Hands Adult Foster Care in Corvallis, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Samuel N. Salinas, 60, of Corvallis, died June 25, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
William "Bill" Stein, 98, of Corvallis, died June 28, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
