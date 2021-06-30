 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Annie L. Bayless, 99, formerly of Philomath, died June 25, 2021, in Salem. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Allan E. Deutsch, 88, of Corvallis, died June 18, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Alfred James Lazenby, 83, of Albany, died June 27, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elmer Herbert Riekenberg, 91, of Corvallis, passed away at Holistic Hands Adult Foster Care in Corvallis, Monday, June 28, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Laverna Marie Riekenberg, 85, of Corvallis, passed away at Holistic Hands Adult Foster Care in Corvallis, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Samuel N. Salinas, 60, of Corvallis, died June 25, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William "Bill" Stein, 98, of Corvallis, died June 28, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fox News Settles Workplace Culture Investigation for $1 Million

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News