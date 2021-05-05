Death Notices

William G. Allen, 73, of Junction City, Oregon died at his home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Charles "Doug" Underwood, 74, of Corvallis, died on May 3, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lois M. Ink, 91, of Albany, died Wednesday morning at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.