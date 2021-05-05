 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

William G. Allen, 73, of Junction City, Oregon died at his home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Charles "Doug" Underwood, 74, of Corvallis, died on May 3, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lois M. Ink, 91, of Albany, died Wednesday morning at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

