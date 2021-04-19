Death Notices

David Michael Emmons, 58, of Corvallis passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Demoss Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donna Claire Davis, 81, of West Linn passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Edith Lorraine Kukuk, 74 of Albany, passed away on April 18, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Margaret "Maggie" O'Shea, 76, of Corvallis, died at her home in Corvallis on Friday, April 16, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joseph Lee Teigen, 51, of Lebanon, died April 17, 2021 in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Harold Stanley Vis, 69, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.