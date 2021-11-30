Death Notices

Michael S. Bottorff, 67, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home
Gene W. Cottrell, 85, of Lebanon, died November 29, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ronald O. Davidson, 71, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home
James David Goforth, 79, of Albany, passed away on November 27, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Dorothy J. McLean, 92, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Oliver Hugh Muir, 93, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Cheryl Ann Shippentower, 64, of Portland, passed away on November 24, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Michael Lee Sprouse, 69, of Philomath, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Cyril V. Stadsvold, 89, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at his home in Corvallis on Monday, November 29, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
