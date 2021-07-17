Death Notices

David Louis Betker, 78, of Jefferson, died July 4, 2021. Private family services are being held. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Dorsey Lee O'Malley, 53, of Albany, Oregon, died on July 15, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David D. Myrold, 65, of Corvallis, died July 15. Please leave condolences for the family at McHenry Funeral Home.

Jeobina Ramirez Rosales, 49, of Corvallis, died Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Mary K. Thomas, 75, of Yachats, Oregon, died at Peace Health Hospital in Springfield, Oregon on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Ann Vestal, 92, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at her home in Corvallis on Thursday, July 15, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Nancy Jane Weber, 77, of Corvallis, died. There will be a celebration of life gathering to honor at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021.