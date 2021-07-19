Death Notices

Ann Marie Coon, 82, of Albany, died July 16, 2020, in Springfield. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kolby Hunter Keenon, 18, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

David D. Myrold, 65, of Corvallis, died July 15. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Valarian "Val" Neuman, 73, of Lebanon, died July 19, 2021 in Springfield. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Vera Teresa Rost, 99, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis, July 16, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Derrald Guy Wheeler, 85, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.