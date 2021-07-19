Death Notices

Ann Marie Coon, 82, of Albany, died July 16, 2020, in Springfield. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kolby Hunter Keenon, 18, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
David D. Myrold, 65, of Corvallis, died July 15. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Valarian "Val" Neuman, 73, of Lebanon, died July 19, 2021 in Springfield. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Vera Teresa Rost, 99, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis, July 16, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Derrald Guy Wheeler, 85, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.