Death Notices
Death Notices

Gary Grant Davenport, 71, of Albany, passed away Monday at his home. At his request, no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Paul Kay Dixon, 93, of Corvallis, died August 9, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

