Death Notices

Paul Lawrence Dotson, 92, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Homer Huston McGehee Jr., 64, of Albany, passed away December 25, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Martha Ann Patterson, 80, of Albany, passed away December 25, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

