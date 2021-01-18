Debra Wahl

November 16, 1956 – January 13, 2021

Debi Wahl, 64, of Albany died on January 13, 2021. She was born in Albany on November 16, 1956 to Clifford and Janice (Rathman) Smith.

She grew up on the family farm just outside of Peoria along with her sister. She graduated from Central Linn High School in 1975 and went onto OSU and graduated in 1980 with a degree in Home Economics. After college she taught Home Economics on the southern Oregon coast. She met Mike Wahl and they were married June 20, 1981. They later divorced.

Debi worked as an office manager at the Albany Downtown Association for 20 years. She worked with and made many friends in the downtown business community.

Her passion was quilting. Debi was well known in the quilting community as inspirational and creative. She taught classes and displayed her quilts as far away as Paducah, Kentucky. She set high standards and did not consider a project "Debi done" until it was quilted, bound and labeled. She made many quilts for family and friends which will always be cherished.

Debi is survived by both of her parents of Corvallis, Sister Barb and brother-in-law Kelly Lunsford of Lebanon.