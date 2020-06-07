× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 23, 1936 – May 29, 2020

Del Kennel, 83, passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born in Imlay City, Michigan to Isaac and Matilda (Ropp) Kennel. At the age of 9, the family moved to Albany, Oregon. Del married Dolores (Dee) Durst on November 5, 1955. They were married for 64 years.

He was a building contractor in Albany. He moved to Bend in 1974 to build custom homes and commercial buildings, including Central Oregon Radiology, the original Sun river Supermarket and the former State Police building, to name a few. In 1985, he started Bend Lumber, which he sold in 2003 and then retired.

In his younger years, he enjoyed camping with his family, and in his later years, he enjoyed cruising the world with his wife, Dee. He loved to fly. He was an instrument rated pilot and owned his own airplane for many years and built his own airstrip on his property. He flew friends to Canada to fish and to Nebraska to pheasant hunt, as well as other places in the United States. He was an active member of the Bend Elks Lodge. He thoroughly enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.