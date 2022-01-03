June 28, 1926 - December 28, 2021

Della Steckley was born June 28, 1926. She peacefully went on to be with her Lord and Savior on December 28, 2021. She was 95 years old. She was born at home in Albany, to Christian and Mary (Schlegel) Roth. Della married Wilmer Steckley, October 2, 1945. Wilmer preceded her in death in 2009.

She was raised on a farm and lived her entire life on her farm up until she passed. She looked forward to each harvest season which included riding on large farm equipment with her sons and grandchildren, providing lunches and dinners for all working. She loved working in her big, beautiful garden and being outdoors. Her winters were spent embroidering and making quilts for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Della's most favorite thing was getting her family together for a big meal that she enjoyed cooking all herself. She was the best pie maker and enjoyed trying new recipes, although everyone already had their personal favorites which she would make for their birthdays. Family gatherings were an experience of eating, laughing, playing pranks, sharing jokes, and recalling memories and experiences on the farm.

She also loved camping, hunting, larger than life campfires, listening to sermons on the radio, and admiring the change of seasons. She never passed up a chance to take a drive up to the mountains to admire nature's beauty. She loved the beauty of the country farm and was known for keeping her home and yard immaculate. She also had a passion for mowing her one acre lawn twice a week, which she did up until just two months ago. Della was a lifelong member of Fairview Mennonite Church. She had eight sisters and three brothers all who preceded her in death.

Her survivors include: LaVerne (Maynard Ropp), Duane (Maria), and Mark (Kirsten) Steckley. Grandchildren: Kristi Crawford (Josh), Shelley Reid (Forrest), Lance Steckley, Trishten Poff (Tanner), Nick Steckley and Natalie De Santiago (Nicholas).

Great-grandchildren: Kiali Babits (Matt), Jake Backer (Tiffany), Haven and Noah Crawford, Remington and Rhyan Reid, Taelyn and Gage Poff. Great-great-grandchildren: Austin and Hadley Thompson, Liam Babits and Quinn Backer.

