Delores Hall

You always knew where you stood with De and if you were lucky enough to have her as your friend you also knew you could count on her no matter what. She had a quick wit and great sense of humor. As a boss she was described as tough but fair. She gave her best and expected the same. Will you say; “I've lived a full and great life”? That's what De told her doctors when given her prognosis and care options. All who knew her recognized she took control and made her own decisions. Her goal was to LIVE until God took her home. She passed peacefully the afternoon of September 21, 2020.