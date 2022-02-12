Delton G. Buttler

May 13, 1937 - January 27, 2022
Del passed away at Sapphire at Bridgecreek in Lebanon, Oregon on January 27, 2022, with his wife Mary holding his hand. He loved playing golf with his friends. He leaves behind his wife Mary and two sons, Scott and Joey Buttler. He will be missed for his smiling face and loving ways.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.