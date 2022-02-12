 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delton G. Buttler

  • 0
Delton G. Buttler

May 13, 1937 - January 27, 2022

Del passed away at Sapphire at Bridgecreek in Lebanon, Oregon on January 27, 2022, with his wife Mary holding his hand. He loved playing golf with his friends. He leaves behind his wife Mary and two sons, Scott and Joey Buttler. He will be missed for his smiling face and loving ways.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News