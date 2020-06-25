Denice Delbozque

Denice Delbozque

{{featured_button_text}}
Denice Delbozque

Denice

July 2, 1992 – April 12, 2020

To say the good die young is an understatement; you were great and died far too young. In your time you accomplished many things and changed many lives. Every person that had come in contact with you could agree on one thing. You lit up a friggen room. In life Denice always went above and beyond, she received a bachelor degree in metallurgy, she always loved adventure and took anyone along who was ready for the ride. She never knew a stranger and loved to the max.

Denice was survived by her Mother Alice James, her sisters Rosemarie Delbozque, Alysson Delbozque, and Tez Delbozque. She was the youngest of four girls, but was always the "biggest sister." She biologically had 5 nieces and 1 nephew but many adopted ones that looked forward to being in her presence. She was the fun one, still a child at heart. Although she didn't have children of her own she loved her sisters' kids like they were her own.

Denice played so many roles in so many people's lives. Her loss is heartbreaking to many.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Albany. Please contact rosemariernd@hotmail.com for more information regarding the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Denice Delbozque as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News