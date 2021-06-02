July 25, 1959 - May 17, 2021
Denis Lee Tackitt, 61, born July 25, 1959 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Kenneth W. Tackitt and Jacqueline C. Tackitt. Siblings include Kim Tackitt, Cutis Tackitt, Kevin Tackitt and Aliesha Byrd.
He attended school in Albany, Oregon, Knox Butte, Calapooia, South Albany, and Nevada Union High school. Including Idaho State with an associates degree in business management.
Dennis' children, Dani Chance, Jackie Lorio and Dennis Underwood; their Mother, Lori Harris Underwood. His two followings sons, Kenneth Tackitt and Jake Tackitt; and their mother, Lisa Zenda Tackitt Machado. With many loving grandchildren.
A memorial will be held June 3rd at 4 p.m. at North Palestine Cemetery, Albany, Oregon.
Dennis' motto for life, "Remember the number one rule, have fun".
