Dennis Duffy

September 6, 1946 - April 17, 2021

Dennis Dean Duffy, 74, of Albany passed away Saturday. He was born in Townsend, Montana to John and Harriette (Nopper) Duffy.

He grew up in Helena, Montana. Attended primary Catholic School in Helena and Helena High School. He gained a GED through Linn Benton Community College in 1969.

Dennis worked various jobs and was employed as a machinist for REM Metals from 1972 - 1976, then Wah Chang from 1976 - 1980. He also worked in the Research and Development division of Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, Washington from January 1981 - July 1981, preferring to return to the Albany area and enter into a partnership and start a machine shop, Albany Precision Machine in 1981. He sold interest in this shop and started one up in the garage of his home in 1985, as A&D Machine. The business was incorporated in 1990 after a new building was put up on the property. More workers were hired under the business name, A&D Enterprises, Inc. Due to zoning restrictions, the shop moved into town in 1996, on property formerly occupied by a bark dust company. A&D Enterprises remained there until November of 2012, where Dennis liquidated and retired.