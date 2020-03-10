February 14, 1945 - March 1, 2020

Dennis “Mike” Reineccius, 75, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday in Albany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.

Mike was born February 14, 1945 in Corvallis. The family moved from Corvallis to Sweet Home when he was about 2. There he went to grade school and high school. After graduation in 1963, he joined the Navy. When he completed his training he was assigned to a new ship, the USS Goldsborough DDG-20. He visited Australia, Pago Pago, Japan, the Philippines, and made 2 cruises to Vietnam. He was stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In 1965 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Sydnam. They met at a swimming hole up Wiley Creek. After their wedding, they lived in Honolulu, Hawaii. They returned to Linn County, after he was honorably discharged in 1967. They purchased their first home in 1972 in Lebanon. He served as a volunteer fireman and as a member of the Planning Commission for many years. He was a 40 year member of Southside Church of Christ, where he served as an elder.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike went to work at the new American Can Mill in Halsey in 1968. He worked there until his retirement in 2007. The mill was eventually purchased by Georgia Pacific.