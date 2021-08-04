February 13, 1936 - July 17, 2021

Derrald Guy Wheeler, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday. He was born in Portland, to Derrald Eugene and Ethel Irene (Holford) Wheeler.

His family moved to St. Helens, Avery and Yankton before moving to Sweet Home in the early 1950's.

Guy started working at Santiam Lumber Mill and quickly decided he did not like that so he started driving log truck — for Clark Betts, Lava Lake, Green Tree, Merle Reams, Mike Melcher and Haley Construction. The last 12 years he worked was for Morse Bros. as a gravel truck and cement truck driver.

He met Carolyn Ross in 1963 at the Spring Drive Inn where she worked and they were married in 1964. Guy and Carolyn volunteered for about 15 years as campground hosts for the Oregon Jamboree. Guy was a lifetime member of the Sweet Home Elks.

Guy was thrilled when he was baptized into the Community of Christ Church at the age of 80.