June 15, 1981 – June 26, 2021

We are extremely saddened to announce the death of Derrek Allan Klahr, June 26, 2021, at the age of 40.

Derrek was born in Reno, Nevada, June 15, 1981, to Kathy Kaiser and James Klahr. He moved with his mother and younger brother to the Lebanon area in 1985, spending most of his childhood in Lacomb. He had a strong aptitude for technology at a very young age, which he continued developing with great success throughout his life.

Derrek will be most remembered for his incredible kindness and generosity, his quick wit and brilliant mind, and the unconditional love that he had for his friends and family.

Derrek is survived by his brother, Dallas Klahr, his stepfather, Stanley Kaiser, and his three children. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date and the family will notify loved ones when details are available. Huston-Jost Funeral Home handled arrangements.