April 25, 1932 - August 2, 2021

Diana LeClair Condon, born April 25, 1932, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 2, 2021, accompanied by one of her favorite songs, "You Were Meant For Me" from Singin' in the Rain.

Fiercely independent and tenacious, Diana lived alone in her own home until her last few days, during which she retained both her droll wit and her dignity. For many years, her primary role was as a wife to Edward Condon and mother to their five children. After Ed's death in 1979, she navigated single parenthood, obtaining certification and working as a CNA into her eighth decade. Always a dancer, she started the study of ballet at age 50 and continued well into her 80's. One of her gifts was coaching and mentoring young dancers.

Feisty by nature, she ignored limitations, defied conventions, and frequently disregarded rules. She will be remembered for doing the splits at family events and airports, dancing in ways that embarrassed her grandchildren, and offering unsolicited advice on posture to family, friends, and bystanders.

She is survived by many who loved her, including but not limited to, her five children and their partners, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public memorial service. Donations in her name may be made to the Oregon Foster Parent Association. Please address correspondence with the family to the funeral home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com