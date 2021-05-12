Dixie Lee Solberg

January 1, 1958 – May 9, 2021

Dixie Lee (Gibbs) Solberg was born on January 1, 1958, in Lebanon, Oregon, to Elmer and Bernie (Hartman) Gibbs. She was the youngest of four children. She enjoyed 4H and playing softball while growing up.

On August 26, 1977, Dixie married Mark Solberg and together they raised two boys, Lucas and Jacob. Dixie enjoyed staying home and caring for her family and all those who needed her. You could always find her at a ball field watching her boys and grandkids play, out on the lake fishing, telling stories around a fire, or at camp hunting with her family. Dixie had a passion for Christ and shared that passion with everyone in her life.

Dixie spent most of her life living with physical pain and recently fought her hardest battle with cancer. Dixie lost her battle and passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Her family is at peace knowing she is among the angels and no longer in pain or suffering.

She is preceded in death by her father, Elmer, her mother, Bernie, her sister, Peggy and her brother, Art. She is survived by her husband, Mark, her children, Lucas (wife Sara and children Lily and Gavin), and Jacob (wife Lindsey and son Maverick), her sister, Bonnie, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.