Dolores Faye Haslem

August 9, 1934 - March 23, 2022

The diminutive Dolores Haslem was feisty but hardworking and blessed with a remarkably colorful life spent around the world.

Born in Florence, Oregon, to Joseph and Wanda (Miles) Riesenhuber, Dolores was just 20 when she met and married Donald Haslem. Don completed his master's degree at OSU and the newlyweds launched their life together in Hawaii.

Don was transferred by the United States Department of Agriculture back to Oregon and was stationed in the mid-valley for his work as a civil engineer specializing in irrigation. Their early Albany years were remembered as active and they established lifelong friends especially through involvement in the Jaycees and Timber Carnival. But when work eventually drew Don to his hometown Portland, they never imagined returning to Albany.

In the 1960s they started their family in Portland by welcoming two sons. Dolores packed up her young children (one in diapers) and followed Don to their first overseas posting in Bellary, India, followed by another two years in New Delhi.

The Haslems returned to the states for placements in Hightstown, New Jersey, and Spokane, Washington, and then to Islamabad, Pakistan. In November 1979, the American embassy was burned to the ground on a false claim that a Mecca holy site had been attacked by Americans. U.S. diplomats survived by hiding in a reinforced area and Dolores received a citation for bravery from the US Government as a result of the treacherous situation and subsequent evacuation.

Pakistan was followed by a posting in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and their final five years in India with the World Bank. Don retired in 1985 and the couple decided to be near the friends they had made 30 years earlier in Albany. But they never quit travelling - this time for pleasure.

In Albany, Dolores worked as a travel agent, was an enthusiastic volunteer and at one time the oldest employee of Samaritan Health Services when she was managing the Albany General Hospital Auxiliary gift shop. She enjoyed friendships with many women through her involvement in the hospital auxiliary, Thursday Study Club, P.E.O. and Springhill Country Club. She enjoyed golf, bridge and the company of her dogs. She was a gracious and willing hostess with a home filled with art and interesting objects from their lives abroad.

Donald died in 2012. Dolores is survived by sons David (San Jose, California) and Douglas (Hillsboro, Oregon); three grandchildren Sierra Schroder, Kaden and Kyle Haslem (all in Oregon); her brother Delvin Riesenhuber (Los Gatos, California); and her dog Missie.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, April 1, 11 a.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Avenue, Albany. Dolores will be laid to rest with Don and her beloved dog Maggie Mae in the chapel at Willamette Memorial Park.

If you wish to honor Dolores, the family suggests donations to Safehaven Humane Society or the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in care of Fisher Funeral Home.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com