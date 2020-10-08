Dolores Gerding

November 6, 1928 – October 4, 2020

Dolores Rae “Dolly” (Fehrenbacher) Gerding went home to the Lord on October 4, 2020. Born November 6, 1928 to Henry and Caroline Fehrenbacher in Milton, Oregon. She grew up on her Dad and Mom's farm in Troutdale, Oregon; graduating from Corbett High School.

She met her life-long soulmate and husband Henry E. “Hank” Gerding in Corvallis. Dolores and Hank were married in Corvallis on July 5, 1948, spending 51 years of loving life together before Hank passed away in 1999. She and Hank lived on a ranch southwest of Philomath, raising their six children there. On the ranch she survived Hank and the family raising cattle, hogs, chickens, and turkeys. She stayed home raising the children until they reached teenage years and then she worked at the family store, Gerding's Grocery & Feed in Corvallis, until the store was sold in 1979. Dolly then worked at The Old World Deli in Corvallis until she retired in 1994.