Dolores J. Edwards

Dolores passed away Saturday in her sleep. Dolores grew up in Atchison, Kansas. Graduated from high school there. She met her husband, Vern, in Topeka, where he was stationed in the Air Force. They were married in January of 1953. They moved to Lebanon where Vern was from. Dolores was active in St. Edward Catholic Church. During retirement Dolores and Vern enjoyed traveling with the Elks RV Club. She is survived by her children, Sheryl White, of Bellevue, Washington, Doug Edwards, of Sherwood, and her four grandchildren, Trevor Edwards, Melanie Edwards, Charlotte and Andrew White. A funeral mass will be arranged for a future date at St. Edward. Remembrances to St. Jude Children's Hospital.