Dolores J. Edwards

March 16, 1930 - November 6, 2021
Dolores passed away Saturday in her sleep. Dolores grew up in Atchison, Kansas. Graduated from high school there. She met her husband, Vern, in Topeka, where he was stationed in the Air Force. They were married in January of 1953. They moved to Lebanon where Vern was from. Dolores was active in St. Edward Catholic Church. During retirement Dolores and Vern enjoyed traveling with the Elks RV Club. She is survived by her children, Sheryl White, of Bellevue, Washington, Doug Edwards, of Sherwood, and her four grandchildren, Trevor Edwards, Melanie Edwards, Charlotte and Andrew White. A funeral mass will be arranged for a future date at St. Edward. Remembrances to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.