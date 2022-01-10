 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dolores Jean Edwards

March 16, 1930 - November 6, 2021

Dolores passed away recently. Her funeral will be at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon Friday January 14. Rosary at 10:30 a.m., funeral at 11 a.m., and interment at Lebanon Cemetery 1:30 p.m.

Tags

