Dolores Martinez Mouradian

Dolores flourished in Albany. She was a fabulous cook, enjoyed entertaining and made friends easily. She asserted that her best dinner parties always included an 80-year-old widow as well as an eight-year-old boy. She was opinionated, probusiness and followed the news both national and local.

Dolores met Charles Mouradian at a summer church event. After a whirlwind romance they married in the fall of 1980. She was as shocked as anyone that she was marrying again but she said Charlie was "someone pretty special and I'd be an idiot to pass him up".

The Mouradians plunged into their lifelong partnership with humor and patience. While her nest was empty when they married, Charlie was still raising children George and Tammy. Soon the couple incorporated Dolores' grandchildren Jason and Tina into their household; George and Jason were already friends in the same classroom ("My dad married his grandmother last weekend," George casually told their astonished elementary school teacher). Somehow -- and with plenty of prayer -- it worked.