Dolores Stella Dahl

December 31, 1930 - March 13, 2022

Author-Poet Dolores Dahl passed away peacefully early Sunday morning. All five of her surviving children were with her on the last day of her rich and meaningful life. She was 91.

Dolores was many things to many people. Her most notable characteristics were her spirituality, love of family, and an unfaltering positive attitude. She was married 33 years to Claude B. Dahl, until suddenly widowed in 1983, when he died in a plane crash. In the middle part of her life, she poured her wisdom into writing and remarkably published 18 books of inspirational poetry, each a unique gem with themes of spiritual guidance and appreciation of life and nature. For many years she sat at the Author's Table at the Oregon State Fair, where she signed her books and heard stories from people whose lives she touched through her writing.

She taught by example to appreciate and respect all living things. She modeled a strong work ethic and encouraged others to pursue their heartfelt goals and follow their dreams. She taught her children and grandchildren to appreciate music and art. As a family genealogist, she recorded and transcribed many conversations and stories that will be treasured by future generations. She volunteered in the SMART program, sharing her joy of books, and reading with elementary school children. She was very present and empathic and would even at times write from the perspective and feeling of another person.

Born in International Falls, Minnesota to Lester and Stella Geer, she was one of six siblings. With seven children, she and her husband moved from Minnesota to Lebanon, Oregon, where she lived for 50 years. She worked at the Lebanon High School and Nichols Garden Nursery. She lived an outstanding life and left a lasting impact on many people's lives, especially those closest to her. She leaves behind an enormous legacy in her children, grandchildren, and her books. She will be greatly missed, but the family is grateful that she lived a long and fulfilling life.

She is survived by her five children: Kathy (Dan) Reichman, Claude T. Dahl, Karen (Terry) Willard, Elaine Dahl, and Bob (April) Dahl, fourteen cherished grandchildren: Heather, David, Sarah, Jill, Skye, Adam, Russell, Jamal, Matthew, Raleigh, Mavis, Joy, Daniel, and Natalie, and twenty-one great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude B. Dahl, son Edwin M. Dahl, daughter Connie E. Dahl, three sisters and two brothers.

A celebration of life will be held March 26 at 1:00 PM at Jefferson Baptist Church, 15002 Jefferson Highway 99E, Jefferson, OR 97352. For more information about the memorial call 541-619-4404.