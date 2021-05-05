9/1/1933 - 4/6/2021

Donald A. Linenberger, 87, of Albany passed away on April 6, 2021, after a battle with health issues in his advanced years.

Don was born on September 1, 1933, to Anton P. Linenberger & Josephine (Walters) Linenberger in Victoria, Kansas. Don's family moved to Oregon and he went on to graduate from Hillsboro High School in 1950.

In 1954, he met Florence E. Pierson and they wed in Coquille on August 19, 1956. They went onto have three children, all sons, Alan, Scott, and Donald.

After graduation, he landed his first job as a sales representative for Salem Auto Parts from 1950-1970. In 1970-1978 he co-owned and operated Albany Auto Parts. Next, Don moved into real estate where he served as an agent from 1979-1987. In 1987 until 1988, he owned and operated ERA Ransom & Smith in Albany.

Don was also a passionate golfer and could often be found playing a round of golf when he was not at home. He was also an avid OSU Beaver fan as a long time season ticket holder of both the football and basketball programs. In his later years he and Florence had a vacation home in Arizona where they would spend a few months each year enjoying the sunshine.