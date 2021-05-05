9/1/1933 - 4/6/2021
Donald A. Linenberger, 87, of Albany passed away on April 6, 2021, after a battle with health issues in his advanced years.
Don was born on September 1, 1933, to Anton P. Linenberger & Josephine (Walters) Linenberger in Victoria, Kansas. Don's family moved to Oregon and he went on to graduate from Hillsboro High School in 1950.
In 1954, he met Florence E. Pierson and they wed in Coquille on August 19, 1956. They went onto have three children, all sons, Alan, Scott, and Donald.
After graduation, he landed his first job as a sales representative for Salem Auto Parts from 1950-1970. In 1970-1978 he co-owned and operated Albany Auto Parts. Next, Don moved into real estate where he served as an agent from 1979-1987. In 1987 until 1988, he owned and operated ERA Ransom & Smith in Albany.
Don was also a passionate golfer and could often be found playing a round of golf when he was not at home. He was also an avid OSU Beaver fan as a long time season ticket holder of both the football and basketball programs. In his later years he and Florence had a vacation home in Arizona where they would spend a few months each year enjoying the sunshine.
Don was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of not only his wife and children but of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don would always try his best to support them, whether attending their special events such as sporting events, activities or graduations. He also modeled in his personal life, as a Christian life, helping to establish a Godly influence in all of our lives. Anyone who knew Don knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for.
Psalm 91:11 "For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways."
Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.”
Don was preceded by his father Anton P. Linenberger; his mother Josephine (Walters) Linenberger; his step mother Katherin (Morrow) Linenberger; and brothers Alvin, Arthur, Robert, Frank; and his sister Elizabeth.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Florence; son Alan & Rashell Linenberger of Beaverton and their three children, Ashley, Stephanie and Nathan; son Scott & Kristine Linenberger of Eugene and their two children, Amber and Luke; son Donald & Adrienne Linenberger and their two children, Isabela and Gabriela of Edgewood, Washington; and many, many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and/or Valor Christian School of Beaverton. There will be a celebration of life memorial service at Hope Church 2817 Santiam Hwy in Albany, Oregon on May 22, 2021 at 1:00PM. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
