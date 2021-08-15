Dec. 27, 1930 - June 25, 2021

Donald Akers Jones, 90, beloved and treasured husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away in his home on June 25, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy Alice Akers and Gomer David Jones, and his sister Ruth Ilene Ecord.

Don was born in Topeka, Kansas, followed his father's job on the Santa Fe Railroad to Chanute, Kansas and Fort Madison, Iowa where he graduated high school in 1948. Don and his sister Ilene shared a deep love of train travel and the Santa Fe from their youth continuing through their retirement years.

Don enrolled in Iowa State University, graduating in 1952 with a degree in mathematics. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the regular Army and was shipped out to Korea as the truce was being signed. He was a forward observer in the 34th Infantry (Oregon National Guard) division.

After being honorably discharged in September, 1954, he worked for Northwestern Mutual Life before enrolling in graduate school at the University of Iowa. Don earned his PhD in Probability and Statistics in 1959. On November 21, 1956 Don married Shireen Murray in Burlington, Iowa. In 1966 his wife and four children accompanied him to Jerusalem, Israel to assist in the starting an Actuarial Science program at the Hebrew University.