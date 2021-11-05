Donald Albert Williamson

September 2, 1947 - October 29, 2021

Donald Williamson was born September 2, 1947 to Luther and Martha (Bass) Williamson in Wilson, North Carolina. He moved to Oregon in March 1971.

Donald was in the Navy, spending 3 years with the Marines as a Hospital Corpsmen. He worked at Wah Chang for 16 years. Donald went to nursing school 1988-91 and worked as an RN for 22 years, with 20 years in the operating room.

Donald was preceded in death by his father Luther Earl Williamson; mother Martha Jane Bass Williamson; half-brother Jack Williamson and twin brother Ronald A. Williamson.

He is survived by three brothers, Jim, William, and Tim; four sisters, Peggy, Annette, Robin, and Kim; son Jason and daughter Jaimee.

