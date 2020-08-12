× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 6, 1949 – July 29, 2020

Donald “Mike” Denno, 70, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 29 at the Lebanon Veterans Home.

Mike was born November 6, 1949 in Spokane, Washington the son of William and Charlotte (Joehnk) Denno. He was raised in Spokane and graduated from University High School in 1969. He then entered the Navy and served from 1969 – 1973 during Vietnam. Following his discharge he moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where he met Melanie Johnson. They were married in 1978. They settled in Beaverton where they raised their family. They later divorced after 22 years of marriage.

Mike had worked as a restaurant manager and worked many years as manager of the Aloha Kentucky Fried Chicken.

In his youth, Mike was a star baseball player and avid bowler. Later on, he enjoyed golfing and fishing with his sons, playing softball and watching John Wayne movies.

Mike is survived by his sons Ryan and Forrest Denno, brother Bill Denno, sister Barbara Bercot and granddaughter Lilly Denno.

Private burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Denno as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.