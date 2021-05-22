August 13, 1949 - May 19, 2021

Donald "Donny" Paul Derrickson, 71, of Albany passed away peacefully May 19, 2021, while his daughters sang "Daddy's Girl" to him.

Donny was born on August 13, 1949 in Corvallis, to John and Lorena (Peterson) Derrickson. Donny grew up in the Corvallis/Albany area wreaking havoc and singing along the way.

After graduating from Corvallis High school in 1967, Donny joined the National Guard and worked for the railroad.

After leaving the railroad he and a friend started a pump and water systems company. Looking for a new adventure, after his partner retired, he opened his own business, Mid-Valley Pump and Pipe, where he was owner and operator for over 30 years. No one was ever without water when Donny was on or off the job. He dropped everything and was there to help.

Donny met the love of his life, Pam Freed in April 1974. His first words to her were, "Hey sweet pea how would you like to run off to Reno and get married?" They didn't run to Reno, but were married shortly after on December 27. Married for 46 1/2 years, they raised three beautiful, stubborn, strong-willed daughters, Dawn, Cindie and Gail, which they inherited from him, as they were the sparkle in his eye.