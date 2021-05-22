August 13, 1949 - May 19, 2021
Donald "Donny" Paul Derrickson, 71, of Albany passed away peacefully May 19, 2021, while his daughters sang "Daddy's Girl" to him.
Donny was born on August 13, 1949 in Corvallis, to John and Lorena (Peterson) Derrickson. Donny grew up in the Corvallis/Albany area wreaking havoc and singing along the way.
After graduating from Corvallis High school in 1967, Donny joined the National Guard and worked for the railroad.
After leaving the railroad he and a friend started a pump and water systems company. Looking for a new adventure, after his partner retired, he opened his own business, Mid-Valley Pump and Pipe, where he was owner and operator for over 30 years. No one was ever without water when Donny was on or off the job. He dropped everything and was there to help.
Donny met the love of his life, Pam Freed in April 1974. His first words to her were, "Hey sweet pea how would you like to run off to Reno and get married?" They didn't run to Reno, but were married shortly after on December 27. Married for 46 1/2 years, they raised three beautiful, stubborn, strong-willed daughters, Dawn, Cindie and Gail, which they inherited from him, as they were the sparkle in his eye.
Donny always had a smile, laugh or a good story to tell and he never met a stranger! He was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved to go fishing, hunting (he even did it with a cast to his hip), camping and singing everywhere he went, especially on his country drives. You could usually find him on the river or singing karaoke. He loved his farm and usually was found building, or clearing something. At home he loved to relax while watching a good ole western. More recently, the last six years, Donny loved hanging out with the light of his life, his granddaughter, Sawyer Grace Derrickson, "Trouble," as he named her. You could either find them driving the tractor, riding the side by side or singing and dancing in the living room.
The heart and soul of the family, Donny is survived by his wife, Pam; daughters, Dawn (Scott Way), Cindie and granddaughter, Sawyer, and Gail (Paul); brothers, Ed, Billy, Danny, Steve and Joe; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Donny is being welcomed to heaven by his brothers John, Jimmy and Tommy; boy, is that one hell of a party. Also preceded in death by his parents and two granddaughters.
He will be missed more then he will ever know, we will even miss "the one that got away" stories. We know Donny is walking with his dogs, Katie and Doc again and enjoying every minute.
Viewing will be from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 at AAsum Dufour Funeral Home.
Family and friends are invited to attend the biggest party Donny is holding on Thursday, May 27. Time and location will be posted when solidified.
Burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery.
There will a gathering and potluck following the service and burial at Riverside Community Hall, please feel free to bring your favorite dish and memories of Donny.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Happy Trails Donny XOXO.
