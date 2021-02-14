Donald E. Cole

April 29, 1928 - February 6, 2021

Donald "Don" Cole, 92, of Jefferson, passed away at his home.

The son of Albert and Lelia (Doty) Cole, he was born in Albany. Don grew up on the family farm in Talbot. He attended Talbot Elementary School and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1948. Don served in the U.S. Navy for two years then in 1948 he enrolled at Oregon State College and married his high school sweetheart, Sheila LaVon Kelly March 18, 1949. He was recalled to the Navy in 1951 and graduated from Oregon State in 1953.

Don was a peppermint and spearmint oil buyer for A.M. Todd Company of Kalamazoo, Michigan for 36 years. He and LaVon were transferred to Sunnyside, Washington in 1956. In 1960, they adopted son, Timothy and in 1962 adopted daughter Ann. They were transferred back to the Willamette Valley in 1974 and resided on the Kelly family farm. He retired in 1990. He was a member of the Jefferson United Methodist Church and a Past Master of the Sunnyside Masonic Lodge. Don enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, golf, travel and especially his family.

He is survived by son, Timothy (Dunell); grandson, Mitchell (Sarah); granddaughter, Natalie (Koby); and great-granddaughter Theia.