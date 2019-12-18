Donald Fanning Burger

May 12, 1930 – December 12, 2019

Don slipped away peacefully at age 89 in Corvallis. He battled cancer to the very last with grace, dignity and a big heart.

Don was born in Tuxedo Park, New York to Arthur and Grace Fanning Burger. He grew up in Concord, Massachusetts and received his BA at Boston College. He served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-55, then received his BS from the University of Oregon where he met Jean Miller. They married in 1956 and had four children. In 1979 he married Gladys Plemmons. Although divorced, he remained close friends with both Jean and Gladys throughout their lives.

Don worked as a Utilities Electrician for the City of Corvallis until he retired in 1990. In retirement, he volunteered as a driver for Dial-A-Bus and helped kids learn to read with the SMART program. He received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 for his volunteer service. He loved camping, fishing and canoeing with his kids in younger days; he also loved playing guitar, singing folksongs, and meeting with his neighbors and friends at the Chintimini Senior Center.