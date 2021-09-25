Donald G. Mason

March 17, 1968 - September 15, 2021

Donald Mason, age 53, of Albany, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 15, in hospice care.

Donald Gregory Mason was born March 17, 1968, to Don Mason and Elizabeth (Smith) of Portland.

After receiving his high school diploma, his father challenged him to make his mark on the world. Motivated by that challenge, Don enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Gulf War.

Don's time in the Navy influenced the rest of his life. He served in Fire Control aboard the USS Albert David and USS Antietam, achieving the rank of FC 1. Don collected stories and keepsakes from many ports around the world. In January of 1996, Don was honorably discharged from the Navy and began his life again as a civilian. While enlisted, Don discovered and honed an aptitude for technology that served him the rest of his life.

He returned to Oregon to work in IT for Fusion and Axcelis for the next 11 years. He bought his home in Albany in the late 90's and commuted from Albany for many of those years. He then joined his Dad and Mom in October of 2007 to help run the family business, Dieselboss, Inc., located in Albany. Later, his son, Kaleb Crommett, joined the business. Don worked there up to the day he passed.