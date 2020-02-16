Donald G. Stevens

February 24, 1939 – February 2, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Don passed away peacefully after a long hospitalization. He is survived by his sister Donna Vegter (Frank), former spouse Nancy, and daughter Kristina Norris (Joseph), son Mark, four grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday February 24, 11:00 a.m., at the Corvallis First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW 8th St.
Any donations in Don's honor should be made to the American Diabetes Association or Habitat for Humanity.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.