Donald J. Baumgartner, Ph.D.

Don had a varied, well-traveled, and successful academic and professional career as an environmental engineer well-before that phrase was ever used. He earned engineering degrees from University of Illinois (BS), MIT (MS), and from Oregon State (Ph.D.). Along the way, he and Terry had six children and the family lived in Washington D.C., Boston, Cincinnati (twice), Fairbanks, Corvallis, Newport and Tucson.

Don went to work for the EPA, where he served as the Chief of Coastal Pollution Research for the PNW branch at laboratories in Corvallis and Newport. Don won awards for his relentless efforts to control pollution in US waters, including the EPA Bronze Medal in 1975 for his work on Lake Superior; the EPA Silver Medal in 1983 for his work on ocean discharge regulations; the EPA Special Achievement Award, twice, in 1986 and 1987; and in 1989 the EPA Gold Medal for Distinguished Service. Don retired from the EPA in 1989 and continued his professional and academic journey at the University of Arizona’s Environmental Research Laboratory, where he served as its director until he retired in 2003.

Don and Terry remained in Arizona following his retirement from U of A and took epic adventures to Greece, Italy and Paris and they joyfully welcomed their grandchildren. When breast cancer weakened her, he personally cared for her every need until her death in 2006.