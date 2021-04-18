December 26, 1925 - April 12, 2021

Donald L. Olson of Tigard, Oregon, died peacefully in his sleep on April 12, 2021. He was 95 years old. Don was a longtime resident of Corvallis, Oregon. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service in genetics research at the Forestry Sciences Lab near the OSU campus.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of over 38 years, Carol Smith Olson, in 1989. He is succeeded by his three children; Steve Olson (Natalie) of Wilsonville, Doug Olson (Julie) of North Potomac, Maryland, and Janet Wheeler (Lee) of Decatur Island, Washington; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery on May 4. To view Don's full obituary, please visit www.springerandson.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pink Lemonade Project, a local Oregon and SW Washington non-profit that is continuing the great work of the former Susan B. Komen fund for breast cancer research and support.