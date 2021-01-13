Donald Lewin

October 15, 1934 - January 7, 2021

Beloved husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away and went to his heavenly home.

Don grew up on a farm in a rural area near Dent, Minnesota; there he learned to appreciate and enjoy the outdoors while hunting and fishing. He was raised in a Christian home and kept his strong faith throughout his life. He graduated from Perham High School and then joined the Army. He served our country in Germany from 1952 - 1955.

He continued his education at North Dakota University, then moved to California.

His employment included Edwards Air Force Base, NASA, and teaching computer science at Golden State University, then at Oregon State University, when he and his family moved to Corvallis. Worked at the Computer Science Center. Don and his wife Lore, moved to the Bay Area and his final job before he retired and returned to Corvallis was as a US Government Service Specialist.

Don continued to enjoy the outdoors with his wife, family and friends with camping, hiking, traveling, fishing and playing board games.

His wife Lore of 53 years preceded him in death.