Donald Paul Heintzman
Donald Paul Heintzman (Don) 83, of Albany, passed away on April 18 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Don was born in Albany to Paul & Dorothy (Houtz) Heintzman. As a youth, he was a member of the local Sea Scouts. He graduated in 1955 from West Albany High School, then joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 & served honorably on the USS Ticonderoga in Japan until 1959. Don then worked at Simpson Timber Mill & Hudson House in Bend, Oregon, as well as Payless in Albany, Oregon. Upon his return to Albany, Don & his wife, Vicky, were co-owners of Albany Saw Works for 3 years. Don was then employed by Hewlett-Packard for the last 16 years of his career, followed by 23 wonderful years of retirement which freed him to fish & hunt to his heart’s content.
Don was a loyal & devoted family man, always planning his next fishing trip. He frequently received calls from fellow fishermen looking for advice on the best place to fish. A 45-year member of the Association of Northwest Steelheaders, Don held nearly every office, chaired many chapter events, drift trips, river improvement & conservation projects. He also coordinated spring/summer fishing derbies & monthly meeting door prize drawings. When his son, Jim, settled in Georgia & then South Carolina, bass fishing trips became part of his adventures. Together, they competed in annual tournaments & won first place twice!
Don is survived by his loving wife, Vicky. They were married on April 4, 1964, in Albany & this year celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Don is also survived by his sons, the joys of his life — Anthony Scott (wife Linda) of Albany & James Patrick (wife Susan) of Blythewood, South Carolina. He loved his grandchildren — Nicholas Alexander (wife Lindsey) of Pooler, Georgia, & Heather Ann (husband Tyler Dornbrook) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, with great-granddaughter Makenna Leigh, & another great-grandchild due to arrive in September. He adored his sisters — Eileen Bentz of Portland & Kay Marcum of Albany, along with several cousins, nieces & nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 930 Queen Ave SW, Albany. Donations in Don’s memory may be sent to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 1046 SW Sixth Ave SW, Albany, Oregon 97321 or go online to the Albany General Hospital Foundation at http://www.samhealth.org & select Evergreen Hospice.
