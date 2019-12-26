November 14, 1930 - December 13, 2019
Donald Ray Gallogly, 89, of Sweet Home passed away in Albany Friday. He was born in Highland Park, California to Ronald and Lillian Ruth (Maynard) Gallogly.
He served in the United States Air Force in Amarillo, Texas from 1954 - 1958. He was an Airman 1st Class.
Donald moved to the Sweet Home area in early 1960’s and bought a farm on Highway 228 near Holley. He worked at Linn Gear, Co. in Lebanon.
He married Alice Grace (Rose) Knurowski on June 12, 1966.
In the early 70’s he opened a machine and custom fabrication shop with Bill Wheeler on 18th street in Sweet Home. In 1975 he bought 960 acres in North Lake County and built an alfalfa hay farm. He moved back to the Willamette Valley in 1987 and bought Slip-N-Snip Scissors from Ed Selander.
Donald served as Exalted Ruler of the Sweet Home Elks Lodge in 1998 and 1999.
He was, at various times, a classic car enthusiast, a private pilot, a world traveler, a camper, and a local politician.
Donald is survived by his wife Alice of Sweet Home (currently at Claire-bridge Memory Care in Albany); children: Julie Knurowski of Cottage Grove, Barb Stevens of Sweet Home, Sue Olson of Salem, Steve Knurowski of Lebanon, Nancy Gallogly of Albany, Donald P. Gallogly of Salem; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Billie Francis; daughters: Pamela Ann Gallogly, Ruth Ann Boehmer; and Sister Dorothy Nicholson.
Memorial service with military honors will be 1pm Friday January 3rd at the Sweet Home Elks Lodge. Private interment took place at Gilliland Cemetery.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com