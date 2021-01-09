Donald Sanderson

November 5, 1935 – December 25, 2020

Don Sanderson died this morning, December 25, 2020. He was born November 5, 1935. As a teenager in Ada, Ohio, he played many sports – baseball, basketball, football, track, wrestling, etc.

He married Nancy (Mansfield) Sanderson on June 9, 1956, at Sexton, Indiana. Don and Nancy moved to Corvallis, Oregon with family in 1968 where Don started his career at Oregon State University. They have 2 sons, William of Edmonds, Washington, and David of Auburn, Washington. They also have 2 granddaughters, Sarah & Hannah, also of Edmonds, Washington.

The things Don loved most – his wife Nancy and family, friends, people, collegiate athletics, mostly Big 10 and Pac-12, especially Oregon State football and baseball. He enjoyed participating in running and cycling events. Most of all he loved the whole adventure of Life. He will be greatly missed. Message for Don - Go Beavers!

In memory please consider donating to:

Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis

Heartland Humane Shelter and Care

Oregon State University Foundation