Donald Shrader

February 4th, 1928 - February 8th, 2021

Donald Lloyd Shrader, 93, of Corvallis passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Conifer House. Don was born on February 4, 1928, to Kenneth and Ella (Olson) Shrader in the rural community of Buhl, Idaho. As a young boy Don was instilled by his parents to have a strong work ethic. These concise work ethics continued throughout his lifetime whether he was working in his dental practice, hiking a wilderness trail, landscaping his yard, helping a neighbor or barbecuing for family and friends.

After graduating from high school Donald did a brief tour of duty at the end of World War II with the Occupational Forces in Japan. Upon returning to the States, he entered the pre-dentistry program at Oregon State University. After graduation he married Barbara Grace Palisch on December 27, 1951, in Twin Falls, Idaho. They moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where Don attended Washington University Dental School, graduating in 1955 with a DDS degree. Don and Barbara then moved to Corvallis, where Don joined the dental practice of his brother Ken. Don practiced dentistry in the Philomath and Corvallis area for nearly 40 years before retiring.