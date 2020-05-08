× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 29, 1936 — April 24, 2020

Donald Wayne Fye, 84, was born in rural Des Moines County Iowa on January 29, 1936. Donald passed away in Reno, Nevada on April 24, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Lebanon, Oregon.

Don was a Navy veteran. He was a lifetime truck driver, he loved the big trucks and the open road. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, he also loved to bowl.

Lovingly known as “Pops” he was preceded in death by his "Love", wife Bobbie and their Pandy. Pops leaves behind seven children, Renee Williams (Abbott), Dan Fye (Liz), Diana Fye/Sandlin (Mike), Ruth Dodge (Landon), Cliff (Mickey), Rick Christian (Cynthia), and Kathi Corbin. Also, 25 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Pops was also blessed with a large extended family and many friends.

Our Pops is on the road to Heaven in a semi!!!

