Donita Anne McKinnon, 67, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. An outdoor funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8th, at her son Jason's home; 324 50th Ave., Sweet Home. Please bring a chair. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com